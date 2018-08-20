SPORTS

Young Chargers fans from Boys and Girls Club visit team's training camp in Costa Mesa

EMBED </>More Videos

Young fans spent Monday at Los Angeles Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa participating in games and activities.

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Young fans spent Monday at Los Angeles Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa after the Chargers won its first game of the preseason during the weekend.

Chargers fans of the Boys and Girls Club were at the camp, participating in football activities and games offered there.

"My favorite thing was the QB challenge," said one young Chargers fan at the training camp.

Another fan from the Boys and Girls Club described the experience as "mostly everything."

This is the final week of training camp for the Chargers.

The team defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday by a score of 24-14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles ChargersnflchildrenCosta MesaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lynx, Sparks set to open playoffs
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen back as closer Monday after cleared by heart doctors
Angels get to see Corbin as member of D-backs
Surfing is now California's official sport
More Sports
Top Stories
Colorado man claims pregnant wife strangled their daughters before he killed her
Cracker Barrel opening Rialto location
Banning school dean arrested in underage sex case
FBI: Man kidnapped from San Gabriel area, held for $2M ransom
Family mourns 27-year-old shot on 91 Freeway near Cerritos
New video released of deadly downtown LA hit-and-run
Missing LA County Fire Department captain died by self-inflicted gunshot wound
Five suspects arrested for stealing $18K worth of Apple products in Thousand Oaks
Show More
Jennifer Garner receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Mexican state confirms man arrested by ICE in IE is wanted for homicide
Alligator kills woman trying to protect dog in SC
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
More News