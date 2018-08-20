Young fans spent Monday at Los Angeles Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa after the Chargers won its first game of the preseason during the weekend.Chargers fans of the Boys and Girls Club were at the camp, participating in football activities and games offered there."My favorite thing was the QB challenge," said one young Chargers fan at the training camp.Another fan from the Boys and Girls Club described the experience as "mostly everything."This is the final week of training camp for the Chargers.The team defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday by a score of 24-14.