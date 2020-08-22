Your cardboard self can cheer on the Rams at SoFi Stadium

You might not be able to see the Los Angeles Rams play at SoFi Stadium this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can send a cardboard cutout of yourself instead.
The cardboard cutouts went on sale Friday on the Rams website for $80. Season ticket holders were allowed to buy them Thursday.
Jared Goff and the Rams will host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the Rams' home opener on Sept. 13.
For more information or to buy a cardboard cutout, click here.
