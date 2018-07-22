SPORTS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Michael Ciani, Ola Kamara fire LA Galaxy past Philadelphia Union

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Michael Ciani and Ola Kamara each scored one goal to lift the LA Galaxy past the Philadelphia Union, 3-1, on a rainy and windy Saturday night at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.

The Galaxy extended their unbeaten streak to seven.

CJ Sapong scored for the Union, who fell to 7-10-3.

Sapong gave the Union a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute when he redirected a shot in front for his third goal of the season and the 55th of his career.

Sapong went the previous 11 games without scoring a goal.

Ibrahimovic continued to attack throughout the first half and nearly equalized for the Galaxy in the 40th minute with a huge strike from about 20 yards out. But Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was in good position to make the save.

In the 43rd minute, Ibrahimovic ripped a free kick just wide and high over the net from outside the box.

The Union went into the locker room with a 1-0 lead and had been 6-0-0 this season when winning at half-time.

In the 48th minute, the Galaxy tied the game at 1 when Kamara broke free and chipped a shot over Blake. Ibrahimovic sent a beautiful pass through three Union players to a streaking Kamara, who notched his eighth goal of the season.

Ibrahimovic was taken down by Philadelphia's Auston Trusty, giving the Galaxy a free kick from about 25 yards out. Romain Alessandrini hit a strong right-footed strike which was deflected away by a diving Blake in the 58th minute.

Ibrahimovic dribbled to the left of the box in the 63rd minute and sent a strike into the net for a 2-1 Galaxy lead. It's the 12th goal in 15 games for Ibrahimovic since joining the Galaxy.

In the 74th minute, Philadelphia's Cory Burke was open for a clean shot in the box but he misfired over the top of the net.

Ciani scored in the 82nd minute by finishing a corner kick with a header to give the Galaxy a two-goal cushion.

