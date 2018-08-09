Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Suspension for skipping MLS All-Star Game 'ridiculous'

SPORTS
LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized Major League Soccer on Thursday for the "ridiculous" rule that caused him to be suspended last weekend after skipping the MLS All-Star Game.

In an apparent effort to encourage players to participate in the league's showcase event, the rule stipulates that players who opt not to play in the All-Star Game must also sit out the next game for their club.

The rule forced Ibrahimovic to miss the Galaxy's 2-1 defeat at the Colorado Rapids last Saturday, and he told reporters his opinion of the matter on Thursday.

"It think it is ridiculous, but yeah, no comments," Ibrahimovic said. "They do whatever they want. I come from a different world, I come from the real world.

"It is what it is. I respect in the end, and I'm sorry for my teammates only that I could not help them in the game.

"But yeah, people are interested in different things. They lose on it, and for me it doesn't matter."

Ibrahimovic had played in three games in nine days for the Galaxy before the All-Star Game and pulled out of what would have been a cross-country trip to Atlanta, citing fatigue.

As a result, he then missed the Galaxy's only trip to Colorado this season, disappointing local fans who hoped to see one of the league's marquee players.

Ibrahimovic will be eligible to return in this Saturday's home game against Minnesota United, before the Galaxy face the Rapids again on Tuesday -- but this time in California.

