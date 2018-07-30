SPORTS
espn

Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdraws from MLS All-Star Game against Juventus

ESPN
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has pulled out of the MLS All-Star Game against Juventus.

LA Galaxy striker Ibrahimovic will subsequently miss his next club game -- Saturday's away match at Colorado -- according to a statement from the league.

"Major League Soccer has been informed by the LA Galaxy that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not participate in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Aug. 1.," the statement said. "Per MLS policy, Ibrahimovic will miss the Galaxy's match that immediately follows the All-Star Game, which is Aug. 4."

The Galaxy added that the former Manchester United forward will miss out due to playing three matches in a week prior to the match, and also because of the increased travelling involved.

"I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star Game against Juventus, one of my former clubs," Ibrahimovic said to the LA Galaxy website. "I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs."

Ibrahimovic, 36, scored a hat trick in the Galaxy's 4-3 win over Orlando City on Sunday to take his season tally to 15 goals in 17 games. The result moves LA up to third in the Western Conference standings.

"I'm training good," he said after the game. "I don't miss one training. I'm playing all the games. I have a good balance. I take care of my body.

"My age is what it is; I'm still proving even if my age what it is, I'm still proving that it's not about the age. It's about how you prepare and how you take care of yourself. People were worried how old I am. But don't worry about my age. You should worry when I slow down."

"When [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic posts up, it's like Shaquille O'Neal or people like that; you just don't move them," said galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid. "And, what we've learned as a team is that we've tried to take advantage of that."

Related Video
Zlatan nets first MLS hat trick in win
Zlatan nets first MLS hat trick in win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores three times in the second half to lead the LA Galaxy to a 4-3 victory against Orlando City SC.

Zlatan: LA Galaxy should have buried LAFC at the end
Zlatan: LA Galaxy should have buried LAFC at the end
Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells ESPN's Sebastian Salazar why LA Galaxy should have gone on to win at LAFC after coming back from 2-0 down to earn a draw.

El Trafico: Birth of a Rivalry - Via MLS
El Trafico: Birth of a Rivalry - Via MLS
Relive the first ever "El Trafico" between LAFC and the LA Galaxy, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stunning introduction to Los Angeles.

Zlatan: Like LeBron, I move like a ninja
Zlatan: Like LeBron, I move like a ninja
Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins Pardon the Interruption to talk through his experience with the LA Galaxy and how his playing style compares to LeBron James.

Ibrahimovic: Pogba answered his critics
Ibrahimovic: Pogba answered his critics
Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes former Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba answered his critics as his France side won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Related Topics:
sportsespnzlatan ibrahimovicjuventusmajor league soccerla galaxy
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of greatest moments in life
LeBron's legacy in northeast Ohio includes a title, disappointment ... and hope
Chipper Jones, Jim Thome among six greats inducted into Hall of Fame
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores first MLS hat trick to carry LA Galaxy past Orlando City
More Sports
Top Stories
Gunman opens fire on officers after carjacking pregnant woman in South LA
Oxnard suspect in custody after barricade, officer-involved shooting
Child found, mother in custody after LAPD abduction alert
Funeral service held for Trader Joe's manager slain in Silver Lake
OC motorcyclists show support for biker injured in CHP encounter
Panga boat leaves 16 undocumented immigrants on OC shore
Firefighter killed battling Ferguson Fire
2 dead, several injured in South LA drive-by shooting
Show More
Death toll rises to 6 in Carr Fire; 138 square miles burned
Trump willing to shut down government over border security
Dodgers' Taylor breaks up no-hitter by Braves' Newcomb
SoCal lights up gold to remember Jonathan Gold
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild: More than 13,000 acres burned
More News