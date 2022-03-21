ukraine

St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church accepting donations to help Ukraine war effort

By
EMBED <>More Videos

St. Andrews Ukrainian Church accepts donations to aid war-torn country

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Elysian Park is filled with boxes of supplies dropped off by community members.

People in Southern California have come by all weekend to drop off supplies to help those in Ukraine whose world has been turned upside down.

"I work for a surgical practice and so we were able to donate some supplies, " Donna Marman said. "We took up a collection in our practice to donate some baby formula, and [my son's] school, his 4th-grade class, they made cards for the moms and the kids and the dads that are affected."

The Ukrainian American organizer of this humanitarian effort initially started this donation drive in his own home.

RELATED: 14-year-old Ukrainian refugee arrives in SoCal after fleeing war-torn Ukraine alone
EMBED More News Videos

A 14-year-old who fled his home in war-torn Ukraine has made it to SoCal to begin a new life. He is one of 1.5 million children to flee to safety since the war with Russia began.



"People from St. Andrews Church contacted me that they are willing to open the doors for me, to have this building to receive all the donations and now we're here with a massive amount of boxes and humanitarian help coming in every day," donation drive organizer Seva said.

After a weekend filled with donations, there's still a great need for diapers, infant care items and personal hygiene products. The church says it still needs boots and thermal garment donations to help the Ukrainian people keep warm. They also seek medical supplies such as IV needles and dressings to treat the wounded.

The donated supplies will be flown to Poland in a cargo train and then trucked to the city of Lviv, Ukraine.

Donations can be brought to St. Andrews between Noon - 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. If you can't make it at those times, the church says someone should be there to help accept donations after the official drop-off times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityecho parklos angeleslos angeles countyrussiaukrainechurchu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UKRAINE
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
14-year-old Ukrainian refugee arrives in SoCal after fleeing war alone
Friends remember American shot, killed in Ukraine by Russian sniper
American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin
TOP STORIES
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derails in Colton
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Dangerous Tesla stunt caught on video ends in Echo Park crash
SoCal grocery workers to begin balloting in strike-authorization vote
14-year-old Ukrainian refugee arrives in SoCal after fleeing war alone
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
Show More
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
BMW furthers electric lineup with two new EV models
McDonald's Szechuan sauce is returning for a limited time
IE parent furious after teacher leads political chant in preschool
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
More TOP STORIES News