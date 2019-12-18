u.s. & world

Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others

An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said. (KPTV)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said.

Police in the city of Beaverton said that at least one person was stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and that multiple people were taken to hospitals.

After the stabbings, the assailant stole a car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he was caught, police said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding.

Noushin Luluvachi from nearby Bella Salon told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.

The bank and salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.

Beaverton is known for being Nike's headquarters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Archaeologists unearth ancient royal tombs filled with treasures in Greece
Mega Millions Results: 1 ticket in Ohio wins $372M jackpot
Medical students take powerful photo in front of slave quarters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
Medical students take powerful photo in front of slave quarters
South LA hit-and-run caught on camera
Show More
Garden Grove golf course development plans spark controversy
Stranded kitten rescued by CHP officer on 91 Freeway
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2 years in racketeering trial
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at CA airport
OC man, opossum kicked off JetBlue flight
More TOP STORIES News