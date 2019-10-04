Stabbing victim found in bullet-riddled Porsche in Claremont

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A man involved in a rear-end collision in Claremont was transported to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Thursday, police said.Police responded at approximately 5:03 p.m. in the 600 block of South Indian Hill Boulevard.A 33-year-old driver involved in a rear-end collision involving two vehicles was stabbed at an "unknown location," according to a news release from Claremont police.Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to Pomona Valley Medical Hospital. His condition was not known.Police said the victim was found inside a Porsche SUV riddled with bullet holes.Details regarding if any arrests were made and the identity of the stabbing victim was not disclosed.Indian Hill Boulevard between Vista Avenue and San Jose Avenue is closed due to the investigation.