Standoff ends after pursuit suspect crashes into Woodland Hills bank

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An allegedly armed pursuit suspect who police say was in the midst of a mental crisis slammed into a bank in Woodland Hills, and then became engaged in an hours-long standoff with Los Angeles police before being taken into custody early Tuesday morning.The pursuit started after failing to yield near Van Nuys and Ventura boulevards around 12:40 a.m., according to Los Angeles police, The man didn't pull over and brandished a gun, starting a pursuit, authorities said.At one point, police attempted a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue and hit the suspect's vehicle near the middle of the road before the man managed to drive away.The suspect eventually crashed into a Chase bank near De Soto Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.Video from the scene showed a front window of the bank shattered.Police said the suspect threatened to lit himself and the bank on fire.Several police cars surrounded the bank as the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle. The suspect was later taken into custody and transported to a local hospital at about 4:15 a.m.A witness described the chaotic scene."I've never seen all of these police cars in my life, first of all. But they all have sirens. And it's been like 40 different police cars, two bombs squads and four firefighters and ambulances, so all of those noises were going on," the woman said.A domestic dispute may have caused the man's mental distress, officials said."We're very fortunate in the city of Los Angeles that we have the luxury of having psychologists that come out, train with SWAT and respond to situations like this," LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said.The eastbound lanes of Ventura Boulevard near De Soto Avenue reopened after police and fire crews cleared the scene.