Disney World

Journey to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with Localish and the D23 Inside Disney Podcast

By Michael Koenigs, Eduardo Sanchez and Rachel Jandak
Journey to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Traveling to a galaxy far, far away has never been more magical than during Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration! Join the host of Localish, Michael Koenigs, as we experience all of the incredible sights, sounds, and sensations this technologically advanced and immersive park has to offer.

We also met up with the hosts of the D23 Inside Disney Podcast, Tony Morrison and Sheri Henry, to hear some of their favorite experiences during the ongoing 50th-Anniversary celebrations.


Disney is the parent company of Localish.
