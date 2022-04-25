starbucks

Workers at Starbucks locations in Long Beach and Covina vote to form union

The workers called their work environment "tense" and feel their concerns aren't being properly addressed.
LONG BEACH (KABC) -- Workers at two Starbucks locations in Southern California could become the first group in the region to unionize.

The employees at the location on 7th Street and Redondo Avenue in Long Beach are among workers across 200 Starbucks locations in the country who've filed to vote on whether to unionize.

A group who works at a location in Covina has done the same.





In a letter sent to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the workers called their work environment "tense" and feel their concerns aren't being properly addressed.

"We show up everyday for this company and give our best despite the conditions we have been put under," read the letter.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia expressed his support for the workers in a tweet on Sunday, commending them for their actions.



Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the company told Eyewitness News they believe they can work together without a union but fully supports workers' right to unionize.

Last week, workers at the coffee giant's flagship roastery in Seattle voted to form a union.

The Seattle store voted 38-27 to unionize.

Workers United said 26 Starbucks locations have unionized nationwide.

The Starbucks Reserve and Roastery in the Capitol Hill neighborhood is the business's second to unionize in its hometown of Seattle.

"As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith. We hope that the union does the same," Reggie Borges, a spokesman for Starbucks, said in a statement.

Starbucks has multiple flagship stores. The Seattle outlet joined the one in New York in forming a union.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
