EMBED >More News Videos In the middle of hard times, Walmart announced it is giving employees a raise while also providing new opportunities.

EMBED >More News Videos Amazon is giving a one-time $300 holiday bonus to employees working in the month of December.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has announced an agreement with Stater Bros. to extend hazard pay to the chain's 18,000 grocery workers across California.The grocery chain will reinstate its $2 per hour hazard pay for its frontline workers for three weeks.This marks the fifth hazard pay extension the UFCW has secured with Stater Bros. since the beginning of the pandemic.