LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA

Stay-at-home orders did not stop about 50 people from gathering at a party in South Los Angeles Friday night, police said.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- About 50 people gathered at a party that was later broken up in South Los Angeles Friday night, police said.

The stay-at-home order did not stop the group from gathering, defying physical distancing guidelines that have been put in place.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a call of a large gathering near 54th Street and Normandie Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said they recognized several gang members in the group.

Officers broke up the crowd and arrested one man for possessing a handgun.

Los Angeles residents are under physical distancing orders from the county and the state.
