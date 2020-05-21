Coronavirus: 1 person arrested after protest in San Clemente over Stay Home orders

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County deputies have arrested the leader of a protest Thursday morning in San Clemente and issued a dispersal order.The protest happened at the pier parking lot.Organizers had called for an act of civil disobedience and enlisted people to dismantle a barrier.The protesters are upset with city officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying the Stay Home orders are abusive and illegal.They want the city reopened as soon as possible.