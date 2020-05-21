Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 1 person arrested after protest in San Clemente over Stay Home orders

The protesters are upset with city officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying the Stay Home orders are abusive and illegal.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County deputies have arrested the leader of a protest Thursday morning in San Clemente and issued a dispersal order.

The protest happened at the pier parking lot.

Organizers had called for an act of civil disobedience and enlisted people to dismantle a barrier.

They want the city reopened as soon as possible.
