SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County deputies have arrested the leader of a protest Thursday morning in San Clemente and issued a dispersal order.
The protest happened at the pier parking lot.
Organizers had called for an act of civil disobedience and enlisted people to dismantle a barrier.
The protesters are upset with city officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying the Stay Home orders are abusive and illegal.
They want the city reopened as soon as possible.
Coronavirus: 1 person arrested after protest in San Clemente over Stay Home orders
