localish

Steam machines chug along at this antique museum

By Matteo Iadonisi
EMBED <>More Videos

Steam machines chug along at this antique museum

YORKLYN, Delaware -- A mansion nestled in Auburn Valley State Park is the cornerstone where antique steam cars can still be found circling around.

It's thanks to the Marshall family, especially Thomas Marshall, that the renowned collection exists. Even long after the technology's popularity has faded, it still teaches and amazes visitors today.

"I've been coming here since I was like, one," said Sam Mandell, 15, who enjoyed his first day as a volunteer today. "If you love museums, antique cars, trains, come here."

The mansion and museum are open on Thursdays and Fridays each week. But perhaps the best-kept secret in Delaware is "Steamin' Day," which takes place on the first Sunday of the month.

They start with a soft launch in May and run full steam ahead from June to November. That is when families can enjoy rides in antique cars and get a taste of free steamed popcorn from 12:30-4:30pm.

Families were also impressed by the steam train ride, which circles the campus and treks through a tunnel.

To learn more about Marshall Steam Museum and its hours of operation, visit their website.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Bakery keeps Colombian food, culture alive in Philly
Caring Hearts Closet provides clothing, goods to those in need
Chicago pop-up bookstore offers 'pay what you can' services
Steam machines chug along at this antique museum
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Procession honors Norco Marine killed in Kabul bombing
Driver of Tesla reportedly on Autopilot arrested for DUI in Glendale
Afghan refugees arrive in LA, start over with help from nonprofits
Arcadia police arrest swim coach for allegedly having sex with minor
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
Classroom posters at LAUSD's Hamilton High School spark controversy
2 charged with using drone to fly drugs into Orange County jail
Show More
Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in LA apartment
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
LA County COVID cases among children drop 40% over last 3 weeks
Brian Laundrie's sister says she wants Gabby Petito to be found safe
Clippers, Steve Ballmer to break ground on $1.8B arena in Inglewood
More TOP STORIES News