ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was transported to a hospital after a steel plate fell on him while he was working in a trench near an employee entrance to Disneyland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. at 1020 W. Ball Road.
The man went into cardiac arrest after he was injured and was transported to a hospital, according to Anaheim Fire & Rescue.
His condition was not immediately known.
Man working in trench near Disneyland goes into cardiac arrest after steel plate falls on him
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More