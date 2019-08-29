Man working in trench near Disneyland goes into cardiac arrest after steel plate falls on him

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was transported to a hospital after a steel plate fell on him while he was working in a trench near an employee entrance to Disneyland early Thursday morning, authorities said.Firefighters responded to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. at 1020 W. Ball Road.The man went into cardiac arrest after he was injured and was transported to a hospital, according to Anaheim Fire & Rescue.His condition was not immediately known.