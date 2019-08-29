Man working in trench near Disneyland goes into cardiac arrest after steel plate falls on him

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was transported to a hospital after a steel plate fell on him while he was working in a trench near an employee entrance to Disneyland early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. at 1020 W. Ball Road.

The man went into cardiac arrest after he was injured and was transported to a hospital, according to Anaheim Fire & Rescue.

His condition was not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyman injureddisneyland
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Coast Guard ship arrives in San Pedro after seizing $38.5M worth of cocaine
Man fatally shot at cannabis dispensary in South LA
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Residents push back against flight noise from Burbank, Van Nuys airports
Lancaster abuse case: DA to seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend
Sister of OC fire captain killed honors his memory with tattoo
Show More
SoCal-to-Las Vegas high-speed train project back on track
Lowe's executive apologizes for Hispanic 'small hands' comment
LA officials crack down on illegal cannabis dispensaries
2 arrested after chase from East LA to Bell Gardens
Which LA neighborhoods get the most parking tickets?
More TOP STORIES News