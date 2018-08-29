Stepfather in custody after Garden Grove attack that left 11-year-old girl dead, mother hurt

An 11-year-old girl is dead and her mother is injured following a shooting and stabbing in Garden Grove that ended with the child's father in custody, police said. (Garden Grove Police)

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
An 11-year-old girl is dead and her mother is injured following a shooting and stabbing in Garden Grove that ended with the child's stepfather in custody, police said.

Garden Grove police identified Tanh Thien Tran, the 73-year-old stepfather of the 11-year-old girl stabbed, as the suspect.

Detectives are conducting the homicide investigation in the 9800 block of Blossom Avenue, where the crime occurred about 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

The girl's 36-year-old mother was shot and stabbed and is in stable condition. A 2-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy were unharmed.



Garden Grove police said the father had self-inflicted stab wounds and is in custody.

The identities of the victims and suspect were not released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
