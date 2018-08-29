GGPD Detectives currently working a homicide 9800 block of Blossom. Crime occ’rd 0630am. Victim is 11 yr old female. 36 yr old mother also shot and stabbed is stable. 2 yr old and 6 yr old boys unharmed. Father has self-inflicted stab wounds and is in custody. #GGPD32 #homicide pic.twitter.com/b48AWWGP2f — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) August 29, 2018

An 11-year-old girl is dead and her mother is injured following a shooting and stabbing in Garden Grove that ended with the child's stepfather in custody, police said.Garden Grove police identified Tanh Thien Tran, the 73-year-old stepfather of the 11-year-old girl stabbed, as the suspect.Detectives are conducting the homicide investigation in the 9800 block of Blossom Avenue, where the crime occurred about 6:30 a.m., authorities said.The girl's 36-year-old mother was shot and stabbed and is in stable condition. A 2-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy were unharmed.Garden Grove police said the father had self-inflicted stab wounds and is in custody.The identities of the victims and suspect were not released.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.