Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing guard at Bay Area federal building

This image shows the mugshot for Steven Carrillo, who is charged with killing a Santa Cruz County, Calif. deputy. KGO-TV

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- A man who had symbols linked to the extremist Boogaloo movement pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges related to a May 2020 drive-by shooting outside a federal building complex in Oakland.Steven Carrillo, who was an active-duty staff sergeant stationed at Travis Air Force Base at the time of the shooting, admitted his actions resulted in the death of Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal protective services officer, while another officer was injured, the Justice Department said."My brother, my brother was amazing," said Angela Underwood Jacobs. "My brother, such a humble man. And he helped so many different people that, that he never talked about, you know, he's just one of those people that just always did the right thing."Carrillo entered San Francisco Federal Court in an orange jail jumpsuit Friday, shackled at the hands and feet, and faced more than a dozen relatives of the man he now admits killing.After Underwood's sister read a statement to the court calling Carrillo a domestic terrorist, he described how he planned the attack, how he networked on Facebook and found a driver, and how he used a George Floyd protest that night as cover. He opened the side door on this white van and fired 19 shots with a homemade automatic rifle -- a ghost gun, killing Underwood and injuring his partner.Two of Underwood's relatives rushed from the courtroom in tears as Carrillo spoke.Finally, in a loud, clear voice, Carrillo, a former military police sergeant at Travis Air Force base said, "Guilty, your honor." The parties agreed to a 41-year-sentence. The judge says she still has to decide if she'll accept the agreement."Is it hard?" Angela Underwood Jacobs said. "Extremely, extremely difficult. Because on one hand, you think an eye for an eye. But at the same time, I don't want to I don't want to live my life with hatred built in my heart."The Santa Cruz district attorney was also present in the courtroom. Carrillo is accused of killing a sheriff's sergeant there eight days later.Someone spotted the same white van with guns and bomb-making material inside. When officers approached Carrillo's Ben Lomond home, he allegedly opened fire, killing Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Carrillo got away and is accused of hijacking a car, but some neighbors were able to subdue him. As police led him away, he may have given a clue to his motives.Steven Carrillo shouted, "This is what I came here to fight. I'm sick of these damn police."Before his arrest, Carrillo used his own blood on the trunk of a car to write several sayings from the Boogaloo movement, a loose network of militia-style extremists.Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell told KGO: "The entry of plea here in his federal case has absolutely no bearing on what we're going to do in Santa Cruz County. And Mr. Carrillo is going to answer for the brutal murder of Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller and the other crimes that he committed in our county."The next hearing in Santa Cruz is in April, and his sentencing in the federal case is June 3.