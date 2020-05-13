IRS assures public 2020 stimulus check direct deposit site not a scam; deadline Wednesday for bank payment signup

CHICAGO -- If you haven't yet received your IRS stimulus check, the deadline to have it sent via direct deposit is 11 a.m. Central Time (or noon Eastern Time and 9 a.m. Pacific Time) Wednesday, but some people are feeling uneasy about entering their personal information into the IRS website.
For the last several years the IRS has been warning the public about scammers seeking personal information in an effort to steal your money. Much of that information is now being asked for by the IRS to allow for direct deposit of your stimulus check.
That's exactly why Pat Quinn was leery about entering her bank information online so that she could get her stimulus check.
"Because I'm 72 years old, I look at things from a safety point of view, and all was good until they asked me to put in my checking account," she said. "And I just thought they should have that information because I've been getting checks from the government for over two years, so I was kind of hesitant in doing that."
Quinn, who lives in Naperville, Illinois,, isn't alone. The ABC7 I-Team received several calls from people who were unsure if is safe to enter their bank information on the IRS website. Some even questioned if the site is legitimate.
IRS Special Agent in Charge Kathy Enstrom addressed their concerns.
"I can understand that there have been conflicting messages in our past in regards to this," she said. "We are just trying to make this the easiest way possible for the taxpayers to get the Economic Impact Payments as quickly as possible."
"I would say that as long as they go directly on by typing in their web browser IRS.gov, and go into that website, you can be assured that that is a little more safe," Enstrom added.
With that reassurance, Quinn decided to enter her information.
"It took me a few days to talk myself into putting that information in. But then I figured if I go down then everyone goes down, so we'll see," Quinn said.
People who haven't received their stimulus checks can use the IRS's Get My Payment feature to upload bank information. You can also try using the non-filer tool if you don't pay taxes. The deadline, again, is 11 a.m. Central Time (or 12 p.m. Eastern Time, 9 a.m. Pacific Time) Wednesday.
If you miss the deadline, the IRS says you should receive a check in the mail, but it could take weeks. Click here for more information.
