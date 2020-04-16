Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Millions of taxpayers learning their stimulus payments will be routed to tax preparers

As more people drive to food banks, the IRS says five million checks will be going out each week and it could take 20 weeks to issue all checks.
There's a storm surrounding stimulus checks as millions of taxpayers are learning that their payment will not be direct, but routed to the business that prepared their last tax return.

Kelsi Reynolds of Huntington Beach is now desperate because H&R Block can't find her check.

"Se we have no idea when we are getting our money, if we are getting our money. Nobody has answered us, and we've tried every way we know how to get answers," said Reynolds.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Wednesday that "We are pleased that more than 80 million Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments by direct deposit in record time."

But how many of those checks are getting into the hands of hungry consumers?

Tax preparer H&R Block says for some it will pop up on their debit cards. The company stated on it's website:

"The IRS is determining when and how stimulus payments are distributed, and H&R Block is processing payments as soon as they are received, including depositing some payments to Emerald Cards."

But even H&R Block has questions, stating:

"We are still waiting for answers from the IRS regarding the majority of Emerald Card holders."

"It is one of those things that it's scary. It's scary to worry about you know where things are coming from."
Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill passed this week, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.


As more people drive to food banks, the IRS says five million checks will be going out each week and it could take 20 weeks to issue all checks.

In an historic move, the Trump Administration has added its own touch to the paper checks, the signature of President Trump. Treasury officials say it is not a factor in the delays.

Income guidelines define who will get a check. For more information, the IRS urges people to use the app they launched on Wednesday called "Get My Payment."

Don't be surprised if it asks you to check back later. The wait adds to the worries at the Reynolds' home.

"My bank accounts are negative, we've gone to food pantries like the last couple of weeks. Like, I need this money. It's not, I want it, it's I need it," she said.

A lot of people are reporting that they can't find their stimulus checks. This may be one reason why.

