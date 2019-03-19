Stolen car slams into 24-hour gym in La Mirada, authorities say; driver arrested

A driver was arrested after a stolen car slammed into a 24-hour gym in La Mirada, sheriff's investigators said.

A driver was arrested after a stolen car slammed into a 24-hour gym in La Mirada early Tuesday morning, and authorities are investigating the possibility that the crash was intentional.

The vehicle smashed through glass at the front entrance of a Crunch Fitness in the 12800 block of Valley View Avenue about 2 a.m., according to the Los Angele County Sheriff's Department. The gym open at the time, but no injuries were reported.

"This guy just started revving his car and at the end he put it in drive and he let the car go, it was going pretty fast," witness Adrian Nolesco said. "He just rolled out and started running toward Imperial Highway."

Deputies searched the area and took the man into custody. His identity was not immediately released.
