LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wild video shows a car crashing into a street sign and then the front windows of a shoe store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
The car crashed into the front of the Coolkicks store on Melrose. Police say the vehicle had been carjacked the night before in the Venice area.
After the crash, it was found abandoned a few blocks away.
That same store was looted and emptied out in late May during the days of social unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
No merchandise was taken after the crash.
Stolen car smashes into front of sneaker store on Melrose
Wild video shows a car crashing into a street sign and then the front windows of a shoe store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News