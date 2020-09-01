Stolen car smashes into front of sneaker store on Melrose

Wild video shows a car crashing into a street sign and then the front windows of a shoe store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wild video shows a car crashing into a street sign and then the front windows of a shoe store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

The car crashed into the front of the Coolkicks store on Melrose. Police say the vehicle had been carjacked the night before in the Venice area.

After the crash, it was found abandoned a few blocks away.

That same store was looted and emptied out in late May during the days of social unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

No merchandise was taken after the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfaxlos angeleslos angeles countycar crashstolen carsneakerscarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with deputies
California surgeon who saves children as profession also serves on front line of wildfires
Firefighter dies battling August Complex fires in NorCal
Long Beach to begin payments to help neediest families with rent
Pilot landing at LAX reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Father to take home baby girl after pregnant mom killed
OC authorities warn of 'package pending' text scam
Show More
Officials to discuss reopening more LA County businesses
Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Free flu shots offered at Riverside health provider
Military dad meets newborn son for first time at the airport
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
More TOP STORIES News