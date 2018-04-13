Stolen-car suspect leads authorities on erratic chase through Inland Empire, Los Angeles County

EMBED </>More Videos

A stolen-vehicle suspect led authorities on a chase through various parts of San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties over several freeways Thursday night. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A stolen-vehicle suspect led authorities on an erratic chase through various parts of San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties over several freeways Thursday night.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy did a traffic stop at Peyton and Olympic View in Chino Hills. The driver failed to yield and a chase started.

Authorities quickly confirmed that the suspect's vehicle, which was an older model Toyota that appeared to have a spare tire on the back driver's side, was stolen.

The suspect then got onto the westbound 210 Freeway. He traveled at normal speeds through San Bernardino, Monrovia, Duarte, Pasadena, Glendale and then into the San Fernando Valley.

As the suspect got into the Glendale area and transitioned onto the westbound 134 Freeway, he began to hit traffic and moved into the carpool lanes to evade police.

At one point, the San Bernardino sheriff's vehicle tried a PIT maneuver, but the suspect swerved away after being hit and weaved through traffic before getting back into the carpool lane.

The suspect continued through as traffic began to let up and at another point, he opened the car door and tried looking under the vehicle appearing to look under the vehicle.

The suspect then crashed into another vehicle while going slow and authorities tried another PIT maneuver.

At that point, the suspect turned around and traveled in the wrong direction on a freeway onramp then quickly turned onto the southbound 405 Freeway.

As the suspect continued on the 405 Freeway, he again hit heavy traffic and continued at a slower pace, weaving through cars to keep a distance from authorities and keeping his headlights off.

When the suspect got into Hawthorne, authorities attempted another PIT maneuver and caused the car to spin out of control.

The vehicle stopped and the suspect then climbed into the backseat of the vehicle.

Authorities fired non-lethal rounds and shattered the passenger window, then sent a K-9 into the vehicle to subdue the suspect.

The suspect was then pulled out from the backseat of the vehicle and taken down, while the K-9 still continued to bite him.

He was eventually taken into custody after a struggle with law enforcement personnel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasestolen carbizarreI-210Highway 101wrong wayk-9Los Angeles CountySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News