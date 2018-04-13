A stolen-vehicle suspect led authorities on an erratic chase through various parts of San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties over several freeways Thursday night.Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy did a traffic stop at Peyton and Olympic View in Chino Hills. The driver failed to yield and a chase started.Authorities quickly confirmed that the suspect's vehicle, which was an older model Toyota that appeared to have a spare tire on the back driver's side, was stolen.The suspect then got onto the westbound 210 Freeway. He traveled at normal speeds through San Bernardino, Monrovia, Duarte, Pasadena, Glendale and then into the San Fernando Valley.As the suspect got into the Glendale area and transitioned onto the westbound 134 Freeway, he began to hit traffic and moved into the carpool lanes to evade police.At one point, the San Bernardino sheriff's vehicle tried a PIT maneuver, but the suspect swerved away after being hit and weaved through traffic before getting back into the carpool lane.The suspect continued through as traffic began to let up and at another point, he opened the car door and tried looking under the vehicle appearing to look under the vehicle.The suspect then crashed into another vehicle while going slow and authorities tried another PIT maneuver.At that point, the suspect turned around and traveled in the wrong direction on a freeway onramp then quickly turned onto the southbound 405 Freeway.As the suspect continued on the 405 Freeway, he again hit heavy traffic and continued at a slower pace, weaving through cars to keep a distance from authorities and keeping his headlights off.When the suspect got into Hawthorne, authorities attempted another PIT maneuver and caused the car to spin out of control.The vehicle stopped and the suspect then climbed into the backseat of the vehicle.Authorities fired non-lethal rounds and shattered the passenger window, then sent a K-9 into the vehicle to subdue the suspect.The suspect was then pulled out from the backseat of the vehicle and taken down, while the K-9 still continued to bite him.He was eventually taken into custody after a struggle with law enforcement personnel.