Stolen-car suspect leads police on chase through San Fernando Valley

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a reported stolen car led police on a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley, weaving through traffic and darting into oncoming lanes in an effort to evade capture.

The chase began around 8:30 p.m. in the city of San Fernando. The driver sped over freeways and surface streets in the northeast valley, going through Van Nuys, Northridge and other communities.

Early in the chase, the car smashed head-on into another vehicle as it turned into an intersection. With a police cruiser close behind, the car continued driving after the crash.

At times, the vehicle was seen driving with the lights off. It also hit speeds up to 80 mph on surface streets and swerved into lanes on the wrong side of the road in an effort to get away.

A similar crash happened later in the North Hills area, as the suspect T-boned another motorist and then again kept going.

Later the suspect slowed down in a residential neighborhood in Panorama City, where a person approached the vehicle and handed something to the driver before he drove off again.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
