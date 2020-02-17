Suspect arrested in Koreatown after allegedly shooting at police during chase

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting at officers during a chase was arrested after a search by police in Koreatown.

The man was suspected of stealing a car and led police on a pursuit starting around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 101 Freeway through Silver Lake, onto streets and then back north on the 101, Los Angeles police said.

As the suspect was entering the 101, he allegedly fired at officers, with several rounds hitting a patrol vehicle.

The chase continued in the Rampart area, and the suspect later abandoned the vehicle on Berendo Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

A perimeter was setup and a K-9 and SWAT arrived to the scene. The man was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday.

No officers were injured in the situation.
