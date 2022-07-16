Thieves break into U-Haul truck, steal gymnastics equipment for children with special needs

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who were caught on surveillance video breaking into a U-Haul truck in Culver City and stealing gymnastics equipment for children with special needs.It happened Thursday, June 30, around 5:30 a.m.Debbie Moye, the co-owner of EC Kids, a company that specializes in nutrition and fitness for young children, said the equipment was going to be used at a camp for kids."By taking those things, you've taken some of their best days away from them, because it hurts us in our hearts to watch the kids miss the stuff that they took," she said.Moye shared surveillance video of the theft with Eyewitness News, which clearly showed the suspects breaking in. There were three suspects in total.The third suspect is seen driving away in an SUV. In one portion of the footage, one of the suspects looks directly at the surveillance camera.Moye said fortunately, a GPS tracker placed on the U-Haul truck helped authorities find the vehicle.Most of what was inside was recovered, but Moye said the thieves got away with about $8,000 worth of gear, including a massive air bag used by movie stunt professionals."That thing is 13 feet long by 8 feet wide and 3 and a half feet high," explained Debbie Moye's husband, J.T. Moye. "It's gone."He said the air bag was a special order from Amsterdam and can't be easily replaced. He said it helps kids how to fall and jump from high places."It teaches air space awareness and it also builds confidence that they can do anything," said J.T. Moye.In an effort to help, Helpful Honda, who participates in random acts of kindness, donated $500 to the camp after hearing their story. The Moyes said it's not about the kids attending the camp, it's about what they get out of it.Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact police.