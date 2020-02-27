Stolen hearse found after pursuit on 110 Freeway in LA

The chase began around 7:35 a.m. after a good Samaritan called police to report the stolen vehicle, a black Lincoln Navigator that belongs to an Arcadia mortuary. The pursuit ended about 15 minutes later after the three-vehicle collision on the 110 Freeway near Vernon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said a casket was also found inside the vehicle after the chase.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies began searching for the hearse after it was stolen from outside St. Anthony's Church on Rosemead Boulevard in Pasadena just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
UPDATE— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020
This is what we can confirm.
-The Black Navigator is the stolen vehicle involved in the grand theft auto from last night.
-There is one suspect in custody
-One casket with one deceased has been located inside the vehicle pic.twitter.com/JRrKRqYnyv
St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was holding a prayer service called a Trisagion Wednesday evening, often held the night before a funeral in the Greek Orthodox tradition. A funeral was scheduled for the following morning.
Officials, however, say the woman's body that was stolen was not associated with the service, but was in a mortuary vehicle that happened to be stopping by the church at the same time. The mortuary attendant was bringing a body inside the church, while another was in the vehicle that was left parked outside. It is believed the key was left in the ignition of the SUV.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.