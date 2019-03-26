Crime & Safety

Riverside couple recover stolen 1974 pickup that holds deep sentimental value

EMBED <>More Videos

Milvia and Amilcar Mancilla started their Riverside bakery business from the back of a 1974 Chevy Luv 30 years ago, so it was heartbreaking when the pickup was stolen.

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Milvia and Amilcar Mancilla started their bakery business from the back of a 1974 Chevy Luv pickup 30 years ago.

The husband and wife now have a brick-and-mortar bakery on Mission Avenue in downtown Riverside.

But they kept the truck for sentimental value. It was always parked in the same spot behind their Tikal Bakery.

"We got it there because we want to see it all the time - and one night it's gone," said Milvia.

When Amilcar came in to open up Sunday he knew right away something was wrong.

"When I came over here Sunday at 7:00 I saw the gate open," he said. "I told my wife, Oh my truck was gone. I knew it. I knew it was gone."

Their daughter Evelyn Rounes says the loss was difficult on her parents.

"You shouldn't take what doesn't belong to you. To break down the chain and open the gate and take the truck is heartbreaking," she said.

It's the second time the truck has been stolen. It was returned two weeks later.

Granddaughter Stephanie Leuer said: "It's been through four kids, 12 grandkids and three great grandkids, that truck."

The family contacted Eyewitness News through Facebook to ask for help. They set up a Facebook page asking for the public's help locating their truck.

Here's the good news: A tip on the family's Facebook page told them their truck was located a few blocks away from the bakery in a parking structure.

They found it.

They're waiting for Riverside police to inspect the truck before returning it to them.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyriversideriverside countytheftbakerystolen cartrucks
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
Pasadena family demands answers after dog dies on flight
Drunk shopping online is big business, survey finds
More senior citizens turning to cannabis for medication
Mystic Lake in IE nearly full for the first time in 15 years
Southwest Airlines parks its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Victorville
Man found with bombs during Brea traffic stop sentenced
Show More
'Fight for Air Climb' participants to climb LA skyscraper to fight lung disease
5 charged in Sunland-Tujunga stabbing, carjacking of pregnant woman
Pregnant CA mom killed by hit-run driver while headed to dance competition
Abused Long Beach dog ready for adoption
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
More TOP STORIES News