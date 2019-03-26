Riverside couple recover stolen 1974 pickup that holds deep sentimental value

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Milvia and Amilcar Mancilla started their bakery business from the back of a 1974 Chevy Luv pickup 30 years ago.The husband and wife now have a brick-and-mortar bakery on Mission Avenue in downtown Riverside.But they kept the truck for sentimental value. It was always parked in the same spot behind their Tikal Bakery."We got it there because we want to see it all the time - and one night it's gone," said Milvia.When Amilcar came in to open up Sunday he knew right away something was wrong."When I came over here Sunday at 7:00 I saw the gate open," he said. "I told my wife, Oh my truck was gone. I knew it. I knew it was gone."Their daughter Evelyn Rounes says the loss was difficult on her parents."You shouldn't take what doesn't belong to you. To break down the chain and open the gate and take the truck is heartbreaking," she said.It's the second time the truck has been stolen. It was returned two weeks later.Granddaughter Stephanie Leuer said: "It's been through four kids, 12 grandkids and three great grandkids, that truck."The family contacted Eyewitness News through Facebook to ask for help. They set up a Facebook page asking for the public's help locating their truck.Here's the good news: A tip on the family's Facebook page told them their truck was located a few blocks away from the bakery in a parking structure.They found it.They're waiting for Riverside police to inspect the truck before returning it to them.