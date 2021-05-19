Chase: Stolen SUV crashes, flips over during police pursuit in Florida

Stolen SUV crashes, flips over during police chase in Florida

Five juveniles led police on a chase that ended when the stolen SUV crashed and flipped over on Interstate 95 in Florida Wednesday.

Police say five burglary suspects were inside a stolen Infinity SUV during the wild chase.

The suspect behind the wheel was driving erratically and speeding when the SUV crashed into a guardrail and flipped over.

Police pulled two of the suspects through the back window. They later kicked out more windows to reach the other three.

Police say all five are juveniles, and one remains in the hospital.

Several other people were injured in the crash.

The suspects are also accused of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

