LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man driving a stolen U-Haul truck was leading police on an hours-long, slow speed chase through the Los Angeles area early Friday morning.Los Angeles police said the bizarre pursuit began around 1 a.m.Officers have attempted to stop the suspect several times with spike strips, but he continued to drive the truck through the Miracle Mile and Mid-City areas, traveling at about 5 miles per hour.It is unclear where the pursuit began.