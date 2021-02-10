Stolen vehicle chase ends in deadly collision in Monterey Park

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police chase ended with a deadly collision in Monterey Park early Wednesday morning.

The brief pursuit began in the Boyle Heights area and ended when the driver lost control of a stolen vehicle and hit a tree near Corporate Center Drive and Floral Drive just before 1 a.m.

LAPD said the driver died at the scene and another person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Video from the scene showed the stolen SUV sustained significant damage and the front tires appeared to have collapsed.
