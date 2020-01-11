Stolen-vehicle suspect hits car while leading police on high-speed chase through East LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen-vehicle suspect was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through East Los Angeles Friday night.The chase started in Boyle Heights before the suspect crashed into a vehicle in Chinatown near the Gold Line Metro Station.The suspect abandoned the vehicle before running into an apartment complex.The suspect was later seen casually walking underneath the train platform and using his cell phone.He was arrested a short time later.It was unknown if there were any injuries to the passenger in the car that was struck.