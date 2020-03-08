Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after pursuit in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle was arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Orange County Saturday evening.
The pursuit was initiated by Upland Police Department after a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The suspect was arrested after parking his vehicle in a business parking lot in Huntington Beach.
No injuries were reported.
No additional information was immediately available.
