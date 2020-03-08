Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after pursuit in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle was arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Orange County Saturday evening.

The pursuit was initiated by Upland Police Department after a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect was arrested after parking his vehicle in a business parking lot in Huntington Beach.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countypolice chasechpstolen car
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after police chase van on SoCal freeways
Cruise ship's disembarkation suspended in Long Beach
Number of LA County coronavirus cases rises to 14
Cruise ship in limbo off Calif. coast as anti-virus controls spread
Coronavirus: USC to hold classes online-only to test possible emergency response
How Long Beach is preparing for the coronavirus
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
Show More
Public-private partnership could ease Corona traffic
Ford introduces new, less expensive Mustang for 2020
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
5.5 earthquake rattles Baja, felt in parts of SoCal
More TOP STORIES News