Authorities slowly chased a stolen-vehicle suspect in a pick-up truck around the outer limits of downtown Los Angeles Monday night.The chase was reported around 10:30 p.m. in Huntington Park. The driver traveled at slow to moderate speeds from Huntington Park into Echo Park and then near downtown L.A.Los Angeles police, who were initially chasing the suspect, gave the chase over to California Highway Patrol shortly before 11 p.m.The suspect was in a dirty and rusty-looking pickup truck with a longer bed.After circling through several blocks for about 25 minutes, the suspect bailed from the vehicle and went into a parking structure near 8th Street and Hope Avenue.Authorities searched the area for the suspect and eventually took him into custody.