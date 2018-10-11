Stolen vehicle suspect flees police, crashes into cars in Pacoima area

Police chased a possible stolen vehicle suspect in a red convertible through the San Fernando Valley before taking him into custody in Sylmar after he fled on foot.The chase began in the Pacoima area. The driver flew down surface streets, hitting several cars and driving the wrong way at more than 90 mph at times.Police discontinued the pursuit amid dangerously high speeds.The vehicle hit vehicles at Van Nuys Blvd. and Nordoff and Van Nuys Blvd. and Arleta Ave.The driver eventually pulled into the front of a Vons grocery store and bailed from the car on foot, running into an alleyway as an LAPD airship tracked him from overhead.The suspect was eventually tracked down and arrested by police in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Dronefield Ave. in Sylmar.