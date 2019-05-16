Chase ends after stolen vehicle suspect gets stuck on hillside in Angeles National Forest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5302564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A stolen vehicle suspect goes off road and apparently gets stuck in a hillside in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa.

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- Authorities pursued a stolen vehicle suspect through the Whittier area and into a hillside in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa Wednesday.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began following the suspect at slow speeds around 5 p.m.The suspect had been driving through the Rose Hills cemetery.The chase moved into West Covina as the suspect cut through a parking lot on surface streets.At one point, the suspect drove on the sidewalk after police attempted a PIT maneuver. The suspect appeared to be driving with a wine bottle in his lap.The suspect continued leading police through the Azusa area and on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest before the vehicle went off the road and appeared to get stuck on a hillside, coming to a stop.Police came out with guns drawn, ending the chase. The suspect remained inside the vehicle with both hands out the window and was later taken into custody after surrendering.