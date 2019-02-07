A stolen-vehicle suspect led authorities on a chase through the San Fernando Valley that appeared to be a giant loop through the various neighborhoods Thursday night.The chase was first reported in the Arleta area around 10:45 p.m.The suspect got onto the 405 Freeway, hitting speeds as high as 90 mph and then transitioning onto surface streets. The suspect eventually hopped onto the westbound 118 Freeway and then again exited in the Pacoima area.At one point, the suspect threw out a duffle bag that may have been full of clothes from the driver's side window.The driver exited the 118 Freeway and shortly made what appeared to be a loop on surface streets and then got back onto the westbound lanes of the freeway.After some time on the freeway, the suspect exited in the Porter Ranch area.The suspect got back on the eastbound 118 Freeway and appeared to be making a continuous loop through the Valley area.After traveling through narrow streets in neighborhoods, the suspect ended up in a cul-de-sac and fled from the truck.He climbed a fence, scaled the home and got on the roof in an effort to evade police.The suspect somehow ended back up in the front of the home and was quickly taken into custody.