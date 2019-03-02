Stolen-vehicle suspect in truck leads CHP on chase in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A possible stolen-vehicle suspect in a pickup truck led authorities on a chase through Los Angeles County Friday night.The chase started shortly before 10 p.m. in South Los Angeles after police picked up a LoJack signal. Authorities said the 2015 Toyota Tundra came from the Orange County area. When authorities tried to stop the suspect, he began fleeing in the vehicle.Once the suspect got on the eastbound 10 Freeway, California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.The suspect weaved in and out of some traffic on the freeway, but did not appear to drive erratically or at high speeds.The suspect eventually merged onto the southbound 710 Freeway.Within a few minutes, the suspect got on the southbound 5 Freeway in the Commerce area.AIR7 HD, which was over the chase for a while, ended up running low on fuel and had to leave the scene as the suspect began to pick up some speed on the freeway.Shortly before 11 p.m., AIR7 HD was back on the chase as the suspect continued to flee on surface streets in Long Beach. For a short time, the suspect got back on the southbound 710 Freeway, but exited again and remained in the city.As the suspect continued through surface streets, the chase moved into the Lakewood area. The suspect continued to pick up speed as patrol vehicles got closer.After some time, the suspect merged onto the eastbound 91 Freeway.During the chase, the suspect began turning the headlights off and picking up speeds, especially when he or she was on the freeway.