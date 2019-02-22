Stolen-vehicle suspect leads authorities on multi-county chase

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A stolen-vehicle suspect led authorities on a chase in Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Thursday night.

The suspect traveled at speeds between 70 and 100 mph on freeways including the 57, 60, 15 and 10.

The driver was traveling in a white van reported stolen in Santa Ana. There were reports more than one person was inside the van and someone may be armed.

The van made its way from the 60 Freeway in Orange County into San Bernardino County's Ontario area before the suspect decided to go back westbound.

The pursuit moved through Montclair, Claremont before getting back into L.A. County territory in Pomona.

The suspect then got back onto the southbound 57 Freeway, heading toward Orange County again.

Speeds remained consistent at about 70 mph as the driver traveled through Diamond Bar, Yorba Linda, Anaheim and Orange.

The chase continued southbound on the 5 Freeway.

While in the Santa Ana area, a hub cap and tire were spotted flying off the front wheel of the van. The driver then briefly opened the driver's side door.

The van continued on with the front-left wheel traveling on its rim, and the driver suddenly began waving through the driver's side window while slowing down to about 40 mph.

The driver got off of the freeway at Enterprise Drive in Irvine. Sparks were ignited as the van made a turn onto surface streets.

The pursuit continued on as the suspect blew through red lights on surface streets.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
