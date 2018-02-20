Driver in possible stolen truck leads police on wild chase through East Los Angeles

Metro Gold Line trains were stopped Tuesday night after a suspect drove a possible stolen truck into an underground train tunnel. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Metro Gold Line trains were stopped Tuesday night after a suspect drove a possible stolen truck into an underground train tunnel.

He was taken into custody, authorities said, but police are still looking for a female passenger and were sending canine units into the tunnel to help with the search.

A robbery suspect T-boned a taxi in Boyle Heights while leading police on a wild chase through East L.A.



Before ending up on the tracks, the man led police on a wild high-speed chase through East L.A., sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road and even onto sidewalks.

He nearly hit at least one pedestrian and T-boned a taxi before driving into the underground Metro tunnel in Boyle Heights.

The investigation is ongoing.
