'Stop the Bleed': SoCal training program shows teachers how to save lives in emergency

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's called "Stop the Bleed."
The training helps provide emergency medical treatment - involving putting pressure on a wound - to prevent excessive bleeding in the event of a trauma from a bullet, knife or other cause.
The American College of Surgeons program began after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 when 20 children and six adults were killed. The ACS says a review of autopsy records indicated that many of the victims in that shooting died from severe bleeding.
Huntington Hospital in Pasadena is one of the Southern California organizations that offer the training.
The program helps "to teach lay people or just bystanders how to recognize life-threatening bleeding and the skills to stop the bleed," says Michelle Baker-Lee, manager of the Huntington Hospital Trauma Program.
Trauma nurses at Huntington Hospital have trained staff from the Pasadena school district. Even before Thursday's shooting at Saugus High more and more schools were asking for this training.
"They want to know, 'Hey how can I save someone's life? Potentially stopping that bleed will get them to the hospital and we can save their lives here," says Baker-Lee.
It's not just for teachers and staff. Parents are taking this training as well.
Jamie Brady-Smith is a parent who says "As a mother to teenage kids I had to take this training and it was important with all of these shootings that not only I took it but that my kids took it too."
The chances of any of us being involved in a shooting are small. You're more likely to be involved in a car accident. The person closest to you may be the only one who can help right away.
"One in 10 of us will be in a motor vehicle collision that has life-threatening wounds with active bleeding. With these skills you can save someone's life or save your own life," says Baker-Lee.
