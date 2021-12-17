Society

'Eyewitness to 2021' special: Hear from Eyewitness News team on year's biggest stories

Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories

As the year comes to an end, ABC7 presents "Eyewitness to 2021," a look back at a year that started with terror and tragedy and saw the rise of COVID-19 variants amid reopenings and the race to vaccinate.

Hear from the Eyewitness News team to see how some of the biggest stories of the year made it to your screens.

"Eyewitness to 2021" airs this Saturday at 9p.m. on ABC7 and wherever you stream.
