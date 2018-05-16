Street-racing crash kills boys, ages 6 and 8, in Mead Valley

Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died when a car that was street racing slammed into their vehicle head-on in Mead Valley, authorities said.The crash happened around 5:39 p.m. at Oakwood and Brown streets, according to the CHP.Two cars stopped side-by-side on the street and then took off racing eastbound, CHP officials said. As they crested the top of the road, a Nissan Versa was approaching from the westbound direction.The driver of a Honda Accord that was racing spotted the Nissan at the last second, but apparently didn't have time to react and slammed into the vehicle head-on, officials said.Inside the Nissan were a man and two children, boys ages 6 and 8. All three were transported to the hospital, where the children were pronounced dead.The driver of the racing Honda was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.The CHP said that driver now faces vehicular manslaughter charges.Officials are still looking for the other vehicle involved in the race, a black Nissan Altima from around 2005. They say that driver stopped briefly at the scene but then fled.Anyone with information about that other driver is asked to contact the CHP.