Street racing possibly linked to multi-car crash in City of Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash in the City of Industry early Friday morning may have been caused by possible street racing that involved dozens of drivers.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of about 60 drivers in the street and blocking off traffic in the area of Rowland Street near the 60 Freeway. When deputies arrived around 12:30 a.m., they found a multi-car wreck.

At least one person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No additional information was released. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

An investigation is ongoing.
