Police break up street takeover featuring dangerous car stunts in South LA

At one point, a passenger was seen hanging out of a car window as the driver drove dangerously close to crowds.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded to a wild and dangerous scene in South Los Angeles overnight.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows street racers taking over the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Century Boulevard just before midnight.

The footage shows several drivers doing "donut" stunts.

At one point, a passenger was seen hanging out of a car window as the driver drove dangerously close to crowds who had gathered to watch.

After a while, the Los Angeles Police Department showed up with their helicopter to break up the gathering.

No injuries were reported. The incident was eventually cleared as well without further incident.

