Christmas tree set on fire during wild street takeover outside Beverly Center

About 500 people filled up the intersection to watch, according to police.

Sunday, January 8, 2023 3:25PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded to a wild street takeover Saturday night outside the Beverly Center that included dangerous stunts and a Christmas tree being set on fire.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at La Cienega Boulevard and W 3rd Street where approximately 500 people gathered to watch.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a vehicle doing "donuts" in the middle of the street. The footage also shows what appears to be a Christmas tree up in flames.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded "within minutes" and quickly shut the takeover down.

No injuries were reported.

Street takeovers continue to be a growing concern for law enforcement after an innocent woman was killed last month during a takeover in Hyde Park. Police said a driver doing "donuts" hit her while she was walking nearby.

READ MORE | LAPD announces $50,000 reward in investigation of street takeover crash that killed woman

