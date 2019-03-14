String of armed robberies in Irvine, Santa Ana possibly connected

Police are searching for an armed robber who they believe hit two businesses in Irvine and Santa Ana Wednesday night.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for an armed robber who they believe hit two businesses in Irvine and Santa Ana Wednesday night.

The two robberies occurred at a 7-Eleven in Irvine and a Marriott hotel in Santa Ana within a span of 20 minutes from each other.

In each incident, the suspect was wearing a black mask and held the employees at gunpoint.

Surveillance video shows a 7-Eleven clerk being confronted by the suspect with a gun. The suspect ran from the incident without any money.

Video from the other robbery showed the suspect holding up a hotel employee at gunpoint.

Police believe the suspect could be the same man tied to some robberies earlier this week, which occurred within a short distance from one another, including at two other hotels.
