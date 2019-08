6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Indonesia's Java island, USGS says

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, swaying buildings as far away as the capital and prompting national authorities to urge those in coastal areas to head to higher ground in case of a tsunami.The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 6.8 quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off the island's southwest coast. It said it hit at a depth of 42.8 kilometers (26.5 miles).The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning, watch or advisory after the quake. Indonesian authorities, however, issued their own.Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, said the local tsunami alert will remain in place. She called on people living in coastal areas to move to higher ground but she also urged people not to panic.Buildings in Jakarta swayed for nearly a minute during the evening quake. Television footage showed workers and residents running out of high-rise buildings.Radio and television reports said people felt a strong quake in Banten province and in Lampung province along the southern part of Sumatra island. The temblor caused a panic among residents in several cities and villages, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.