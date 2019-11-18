Student, 17, arrested for alleged social media threat against Ramona High School

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old student was arrested for an alleged social media threat against Ramona High School in Riverside, police said.Riverside police said multiple reports were received Sunday night of a possibly threatening social media post toward the high school. School officials alerted police when made aware of the possible threat around 8 p.m.After an investigation, police identified the student alleged to have made the post and arrested a 17-year-old male student.Police said the student will be booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of criminal threats and illegal possession of ammunition."The Riverside Police Department and Riverside Unified School District takes all suspicious social media posts regarding our schools very seriously and will follow all protocols to maintain the safety of our school community," the police department said in a post on Facebook.Ramona High School said classes will remain in session Monday.The identity of the student was not released.An investigation is ongoing.