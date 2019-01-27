Redondo Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run that killed a 21-year-old college student.Angelina Pinedo was the youngest of six siblings. Police say she was walking in a crosswalk near Aviation Boulevard and Grant Avenue at around 9 p.m. Saturday when a black Audi Q5 SUV struck her and fled the scene.Pinedo died of her injuries.Now her family is grieving and pleading for the driver to come forward to help give them some closure."Our family has suffered a tremendous loss and our lives are forever changed," said Martha Torres, Angelina's sister.Friends and relatives embraced each other at a prayer vigil at the family's Rosemead home."Angelina had a beautiful soul," Torres said. "She was vibrant and full of life. She had a promising future."Pinedo was a third-year student at San Francisco State University, visiting home for winter break. She was in Redondo Beach visiting one of her sisters."My baby sister had the most amazing soul," Torres said. "I wouldn't be surprised if she would be here telling me to forgive that person. Please we're just asking you to give our family, to give her the peace she deserves."Officers say the black Audi Q5 SUV has a damaged front windshield and hood. A partial plate was reported of 7MB.They are watching surveillance video from around the scene. Anyone who has information is asked to call investigator Clint Daniel at (310) 379-2477 ext 2721 or via email at clint.daniel@Redondo.org.